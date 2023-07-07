Motion to abolish GRC system rejected

Parliament on Wednesday rejected a motion by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to abolish the group representation constituency (GRC) system.

Setting out why the People's Action Party (PAP) opposed the motion, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said supporting it would risk having no or inadequate multiracial representation in Parliament, and go against the founding philosophy of ensuring the interests of minority communities are accounted for.

"To support this motion is to leave to chance the emergence of racial politics and forgo our continued progress towards a system where race is not to be a determining factor in electoral contests," said Mr Chan, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service.

PSP Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Hazel Poa had called for GRCs to be abolished, saying that changes to the system over the years have resulted in sub-optimal outcomes as weaker candidates can ride on the coattails of more established teammates.

Ms Poa proposed two alternatives to GRCs.

First, a scheme that will allow minority candidates with the highest percentage of votes who were not elected, to be appointed as NCMPs in the event that under-representation occurs.

Her other suggestion was to adopt some form of proportional representation, and stipulate a multiracial slate for single-seat contests and a multiracial party list.

Responding, Mr Chan said he did not think the NCMP scheme for minorities would achieve the objectives of ensuring Parliament is multiracial and minimise the chances of election candidates and parties playing the race card.

And as the NCMP scheme comes into play when the ruling party has a large majority in Parliament, Ms Poa's suggestion would mean it kicks in when there is a predominantly Chinese party in power with minority MPs in opposition or as NCMPs.

