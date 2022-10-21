Moves to ease crunch at emergency departments

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday said it was aware of the crowding in public hospital emergency departments (ED) over the past few months and that the situation has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An MOH spokesman said hospitals would activate measures to mitigate the "peak periods of congestion" at EDs. "These measures include activating inpatient teams to tend to patients at EDs so that treatment can start expeditiously; creating additional beds in the wards and holding spaces in the EDs; and transferring patients to the wards as soon as possible for ward's team to extend care."

To free up beds for the influx of patients from ED, the wards expedite the discharge of patients who no longer require acute care. Some are discharged to step-down facilities such as community hospitals or nursing homes.

"Those who no longer need acute care but still require some time to arrange for their post-discharge care may be transferred to Transitional Care Facilities," added the spokesman.

The first such facility was set up using several wards within Sengkang Community Hospital with 164 beds.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in August: "We are progressively converting Connect@Changi Hall 10 from a Covid-19 Treatment Facility to a Transitional Care Facility (TCF), making a total of 364 TCF beds by end-September."

He also said TCFs could be used by patients, "including those who might be staying in the hospital and waiting for nursing home places".

The Straits Times