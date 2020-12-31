Moving beyond the annus horribilis

ASAD LATIF

Annus horribilis is a Latin phrase that means "horrible year". Its counterpart is annus mirabilis, which means "wonderful year".

There hardly is any doubt that last year was so horrible that to simply move beyond it presages the wondrous arrival of deliverance.

Imagine this day last year. Singaporeans were celebrating the arrival of the New Year amid the festive season that stretches from Christmas to Chinese New Year. It was very much like most New Year celebrations.

Not everything had been bad in the previous year, but expectations were higher of the arriving year. There is no logical basis for such hopes, of course.

How can people expect the forthcoming year to be better than the one which has just receded since they do not know what the new times will bring?

However, humans do not live by reason alone. It is reassuring psychologically to tie the capacity for hope through change to the calendrical motions of time. Hence the timeless phrase "Happy New Year".

How soon that hope was dashed. The first case of Covid-19 in Singapore was detected on Jan 23 last year, inaugurating possibly the worst phase in Singapore's history since the Japanese invasion during World War II. (Incidentally, Feb 15, 1942, when Singapore surrendered to Japan, was the first day of Chinese New Year.)

True, there was no military attack, no Occupation, no assault on the lives, property and dignity of an innocent people this time.

However, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic spread through Singapore's entire ecosystem, destroying lives (not too many, but every life is irreplaceable), livelihoods and, most important, the belief in normality.

This was the crucial issue. Lives and livelihoods are lost even in the best of times, but what strings society together is the sense that personal loss will be compensated eventually and somehow by the normal workings of society.

People who lose their parents look at their own children: Life continues. People who lose jobs look to new fields: The economy continues. Continuity provides the most profound attestation of normality.

Covid-19 cut a swathe of bewildered hopelessness through the inherited normality that had defined Singapore before the onset of an unknown disease whose cure, if found at all, lay in an unknown future.

At least, blame for the Japanese Occupation could be laid at the doors of the twin imperia of Japan, which wanted to incorporate South-east Asia into its nascent empire, and Britain, which failed to protect Singapore, the "impregnable fortress" of its own empire.

Who should be blamed for Covid-19? China, where the virus originated in Wuhan?

But China had not unleashed the disease on the rest of the world intentionally: China itself suffered cruelly from the pandemic. Had an enemy of China manipulated the outbreak in Wuhan so that China would be blamed? That, too, was a hypothesis that belonged to a conspiracy theory.

The reality was that the coronavirus pandemic was an epidemiological attack on the world without a single, human, causative agent to hold to account.

It destroyed the invincible aura of normality that had guided the workings of the public imagination and of public policy in Singapore since Independence.

Those workings had depended on identifying cause and effect clearly and with ameliorative effect. Covid-19 was an attack by an enemy without a name.

Yet, what has been called "the administrative state" of Singapore came together quickly to face up to the challenge.

Quarantines, safe-distancing measures, and, eventually, the circuit-breaker period reversed the attack on the public's sense of national normality.

Some people broke the rules, but most complied with them.

Businesses suffered grievously, but the Government intervened decisively in the economy. It reached out to individuals as well.

Masks and hand sanitiser liquid were distributed free of charge. The state was around, very much so, unlike the imperious and pompous colonial state that had vanished with the arrival of the Japanese.

Yet, the damage had been done.

Singaporeans were warned that there would be no return to the old normal. There only would be a new normal.

The new normal is what this New Year is all about - the new normal revolving on the twin axes of vaccines and job vacancies.

The next 12 months could prove to be the annus mirabilis that everyone is waiting for. But we may have to wait for a while.

The arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines promises international deliverance from the disease. As inoculations spread, the downsides of the drugs, if any, will become clear and new precautions will fall into place.

The question, meanwhile, is how quickly and extensively national populations can be vaccinated. Singapore's timeline has been laid down.

If everything follows plans, it will have enough vaccines for everyone here by the third quarter of this year, those at greatest risk will be given the highest priority, and inoculation will be extended progressively so that everyone who opts for a vaccine will be covered by the end of this year.

True, that timeline will take Singaporeans to the next New Year, but the next 12 months will be a time of hope, not of the creeping fears and anxieties that marked the passage of last year.

Job vacancies are likely to take longer to reappear in the substantial numbers that are required to lift the Singapore economy to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The pandemic disrupted supply chains and accelerated the global consequences of the Sino-American trade war. Nations closed borders and turned inwards to ward off the disease in a way that revived nascent forces of economic nationalism as well.

Trade, tourism, the hospitality sector, international student arrivals and so on will take time to recover.

But the foundations of economic revival will be laid this year.

There could be reversals if renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 occur around the world, but the trend is clear: The vaccines will create desperately needed space for the economy to get back to work again.

Yes, it will not be a return to normal but progression to a new normal. But that is better than remaining stuck in the old abnormal.

In that spirit, Happy New Year!

tabla@sph.com.sg

Asad Latif is an editorial writer for The Straits Times