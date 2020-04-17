Moving workers out

Foreign workers moving into their bunk beds at Jurong Camp II. PHOTO: MINDEF

7,000 healthy foreign workers in essential services have been moved from purpose-built dorms to floating hotels, Housing Board flats, military camps and other alternative living quarters.

Alternative venues activated: Jurong Camp II, Bedok Camp II, 21 vacated HDB blocks in Bukit Merah, two floating hotels at Tanjong Pagar Terminal, Northshore Primary School in Punggol North, Outdoor Adventure Learning Centres in Dairy Farm and Labrador, Sarimbun Scout Camp in Lim Chu Kang and the Home Team Academy.

Medical screening was done to ensure that the workers did not have symptoms before moving into the alternative accommodation.

Workers in essential services from factory-converted dormitories will be moved out next.

More than 1,500 workers who have been transferred out of isolation areas were tested last weekend.

Another 5,000 workers are expected to be tested soon.

The Straits Times