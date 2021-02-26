MPs seek more support for workers

As Singapore gears up to restructure its economy amid an uncertain global environment, MPs on Wednesday called for stronger protection and support for local workers to help them navigate shifts taking place in the wake of Covid-19.

The first day of debate on the $107 billion Budget saw 30 MPs speak, including nine from the labour movement who touched on expanding a wage ladder to lift the wages of the lowest paid, giving gig workers greater say and having anti-discrimination laws to give workers a fairer playing field, among other things.

Members welcomed the Budget's emphasis that growth had to be sustainable and inclusive, but sought stronger safety nets for vulnerable groups and older workers.

To boost the earnings of low-wage workers, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Koh Poh Koon spoke on hastening the adoption of the Progressive Wage Model, a wage ladder that sets out minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different skill levels, into six more sectors.

Gig workers should also be given some legal protection under the Employment Act, said labour MP Desmond Choo, who noted many of them support the growing e-commerce sector: "There is a pressing need to review the social protection of these workers if we want this sector to thrive."

Labour MP Patrick Tay urged the Government to consider implementing anti-discrimination legislation to eradicate bias in hiring along the lines of nationality, gender or race, among other things, saying it would send a strong signal to employers.

Amid greater anxiety about local workers being displaced by foreign hires, MPs called for multinational corporations (MNCs) to play a bigger role in grooming local talent and helping local enterprises scale up.

Nominated MP Janet Ang said foreign business leaders in Singapore-based MNCs can help groom local business leaders, while WP MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) said MNCs can partner local firms seeking to venture abroad.

The Straits Times