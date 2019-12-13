MRT navigation easier with new map

Commuters across Singapore will be able to navigate their journeys more easily with the help of a new, user-friendly MRT map that was unveiled on Wednesday.

For residents of Woodlands, in particular, there is more good news.

They will enjoy greater connectivity with the opening of the first three stations on the new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on Jan 31.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said commuters will also be offered free travel between the Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations for three days, from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

The initiatives were unveiled on Wednesday when Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng attended a media preview of the new Woodlands South station.

With the MRT network expanding significantly, a new map was overdue.

"When viewing the new map, the Circle Line will intuitively serve as a focal point to help commuters quickly orientate themselves and plan their journeys," said LTA.

The icons for the stations on the new map are placed as close as possible to their relative geographical locations, it added.

The revamped map also improves the readability of the station names, among other things. The new map will replace the ones at existing MRT stations from next month.

The Straits Times