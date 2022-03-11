Multi-talented prodigy

After winning the best child actor award for her role in a Singapore-made short film, GIIS SMART Campus PYP 3 student Eka Shukla has added another feather to her cap.

She has penned a comic book, which hit the market on Feb 12.

Titled Lily the Axegirl, it features the adventures of Lily and her neighbour Spike.

She wrote and designed the book last year when she was eight years old.

The stories were digitally illustrated using her drawings as reference.

Through the book, Eka aims to raise awareness about underprivileged children who need support for education and health.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to charity.

Eka has visited a children's home in India and has set herself the goal to support the education of at least 10 children a year.

She supports Club Rainbow, a charity in Singapore that provides help and empowers children with chronic illnesses.

Eka, who is an avid reader and loves to write her own stories and poems, has acted in independent short films for which she has won multiple awards.

Her work in Mini and Smrisha won her appreciation at various film festivals in India and other countries - including the Ahmedabad Children's Film Festival.

from Global Indian International School