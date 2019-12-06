Musical Devdas to premiere in Singapore

Devdas is one of the most famous love sagas in Indian literature.

The novella by Bengali novelist and short story writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay is being made into a musical and it will have its world premiere in Singapore in March next year.

The Bollywood-style theatrical extravaganza will have 12 songs, dances, aerial choreography and grand sets.

The Bengali story, which has been translated into almost every major language, has been featured in Indian cinema.

It pivots on a tragic triangle linking Devdas, an archetypal lover, Paro, his forbidden childhood love, and Chandramukhi, a reformed courtesan.

AGP World is now bringing the classic on to the stage with all its grandeur.

This 120-minute multi-starrer endeavours to solve the mystery of what happens to Chandramukhi and Paro after Devdas' death.

It recreates the glamour and opulence of Calcutta in the 1900s.

The sets are designed by noted cinematic director Omung Kumar, who found fame through his creations in Mary Kom, Bhoomi, Sarbjith and Saawariya.

The classic and contemporary fusion dance performances are choreographed by Shampa Sonthalia, the daughter of Kathak maestro Gopi Krishna, and Bertwin Ravi D'souza.

Original melodies expressing undying, unrequited love are sung by prominent singers such as Shail Hada, Bhoomi Trivedi, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Suresh Wadkar and Antara Mitra.

Ashvin Gidwani, producer and managing director of AGP World, said: "Devdas is the mother of all love stories. It is the apex of unfulfilled yet eternal love.

"The story has sustained itself for over 100 years and been adapted for cinema across languages for the sheer poetry and drama inherent in the story.

"Now on stage for the first time in all its splendour, it will move the audience by its spectacle and creativity."

Co-Producer Akila Iyengar of Art Compass said: "We are privileged to have Devdas' world premiere in Singapore. I can assure everyone that this musical will attract audiences beyond the Indian diaspora.

"One of the shows is in English with Mandarin surtitles, so Chinese and non-Indians can immerse themselves in the rich Indian culture and heritage".

The show on March 20 (8pm) and 21 (3pm and 7pm) will be in Hindi with English surtitles. The one on March 22 (7pm) will be in English with Mandarin surtitles.

Devdas is co-produced by Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Catch the World Premiere of Devdas from March 20-22 at the Esplanade Theatre. Tickets from $50 onwards. 15% early bird discount till Dec 15. Booking link: https://www.sistic.com.sg/ events/dev0320. For corporate and bulk bookings, call Chandni Gandhi at 97851231 or e-mail Chandni.gandhi@agrocorp.com.sg