Mustafa Gold to open at Spa Building

Mustafa Gold will soon open its doors to the public at Verdun Road.

This new enterprise from the owners of the iconic Mustafa in Little India will be at Spa Building, which once housed Mustafa Air Travels.

The building is undergoing renovation to make way for a jewellery store and a money changer.

"The new jewellery store will be ready within the next three months," said Mustafa Centre's co-founder and managing director Mustaq Ahmed.

"The money changer will also return to this building like before."

Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, the operations of Mustafa Air Travels had to be suspended. With the easing of restrictions, it might reopen but it will be at Mustafa Centre, according to Mr Mustaq.

Air tickets, tour packages and visa applications were among the several services that were provided by Mustafa Air Travels. It also provided money remittance services to India.

The demand for Mustafa Air Travels services also diminished as more travellers find it more convenient to buy air tickets online and directly from airline companies.

"Since many now prefer online travel services, the need for Mustafa Air Travels services significantly declined," said Mr Mustaq.

"During the pandemic, especially, travel agent services were hardly needed."

Spa Building was built in 1986 and housed Mustafa Air Travels, which opened in 1989.

It has 894 sq m of floor space and consists of seven levels with business offices and housing units.

After renovation, Spa Building will have a dedicated space for a gold jewellery section, similar to that at the basement level of Mustafa Centre.

Singapore ia seeing a spike in tourists since travel restrictions were lifted. Mr Mustaq believes businesses have benefited from this and Mustafa, too, will do well after the expansion of its services at Verdun Road.

From July 1, Mustafa Centre, which opened as a full-fledged shopping centre on Syed Alwi Road in 1995, will be extending its opening hours.

Its human resource manager Mohamed Ghouse said the current 9.30am to 11.30am operating hours will be extended to 2am.

Mustafa Centre had been operating as one of Singapore's first 24-hour shopping centres since 2003 but had to close for a short period during the pandemic and reopened with shorter operating hours.

