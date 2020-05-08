Mustafa shopping mall partially reopens

The popular Mustafa Centre reopened on Wednesday, after more than a month of closure in the wake of some of its staff contracting Covid-19.

Only the supermarket department of the shopping mall will now operate - in line with the circuit breaker rules in place till June 1 - from 9.30am to 11.30pm daily, a company spokesperson said.

Precautionary measures have been stepped up, including safe distancing measures and temperature recording.

Entry will only be through "Entrance 3", which is situated at the junction of Syed Alwi Road and Verdun Road.

"The are no issues," said Mr Prasanna, who bought groceries at Mustafa on Wednesday. "We have come to terms with all these measures at other supermarkets we shop at."

Mr Yacoob, who stays in nearby Veerasamy Road, had been checking for the past three weeks if Mustafa had reopened. "At first they said it would reopen on April 15. Then it was reported that it will open on April 29. But those did not happen," he said. "Now I'm happy it has reopened. It is the only place I can get all kinds of Indian groceries. It's Ramadan time and we were having a hard time searching for products at multiple shops."

Mr Palanivel first checked if all the precautionary measures were in place before deciding to shop at Mustafa. "It is a major concern if things are not being done right," he said. "The various measures taken by the management seemed acceptable and I felt assured. So I decided to go in and shop."

Irshath Mohamed