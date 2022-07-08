My Fair Lady and the amazing spellers

ABHIJIT NAG

LETTER FROM AMERICA

There I was admiring the American genius behind My Fair Lady and looking forward to a happy Fourth of July when our deepest fear came true.

Since my wife and I landed in Chicago more than two weeks ago, we had been told to stay away from crowds for fear of shootings. It was no idle warning.

The news jumped at me when I visited the Washington Post online late on the Fourth of July morning: Six people had been killed and dozens wounded when a lone gunman on a rooftop fired on a parade at Highland Park.

Several Chicago suburbs cancelled festivities following the tragedy. But people still celebrated in our corner and elsewhere in the Windy City after dark, setting off firecrackers on the streets while the night sky dazzled with pyrotechnics.

Indeed, the entire nation celebrated, with fireworks and concerts galore, shown live on CNN. There was something for everyone.

It warmed my ageing heart when Willie Nelson sang Always On My Mind and On The Road Again and Santana belted out Oye Como Va. Music from the 1970s and 1980s which still resonates.

The celebration for me actually commenced the night before, on July 3, when our son treated missus and me to our favourite musical: My Fair Lady.

I was dazzled when I first saw the movie starring Rex Harrison and a ravishing Audrey Hepburn in my schooldays in Kolkata, India, and adored every moment when I saw it again with my wife on Netflix in Singapore.

Knowing it was just the thing to wow old fogeys like us, our son bought two tickets for the musical, which is about to end its run in Chicago. And how we loved it!

Spiffed up to satisfy our daughter-in-law, who said we should treat it like a date, we revelled in the music and repartee on stage in the ornate theatre.

Set in London before the First World War, based on Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, about how the phonetician Professor Henry Higgins teaches the Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle to speak and dress like a lady, My Fair Lady may seem utterly English.

But the musical is a work of American genius. The book and the lyrics were written by the American Alan Jay Lerner and the music composed by the Austrian Frederick Loewe, who immigrated to America in his early-20s.

Shaw was a brilliant playwright. But My Fair Lady is more entertaining than Pygmalion precisely because it's a musical.

The songs, especially Wouldn't It Be Loverly, With A Little Bit Of Luck, The Rain In Spain and, most of all, I Could Have Danced All Night, are delightful.

The critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater production, which we saw, was blockbuster entertainment.

Shereen Ahmed, the actress cast as Eliza Doolittle (played by Hepburn in the movie), sang divinely.

Shereen is an Arab-American. But listening to her sing I Could Have Danced All Night or The Rain In Spain, one wouldn't have guessed her Middle Eastern roots.

Flawless English long ago ceased to be a monopoly of native English speakers. Indeed, foreigners have been taking the prizes lately.

Think of the Zanzibari novelist Abdulrazak Gunah, who writes in English and won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021. And the amazing young Indian spellers of America.

Indian schoolkids have set a phenomenal record in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, winning the annual spelling competition every year except once between 2008 and 2022.

Balu Natarajan was the first Indian American to win the contest in 1985. followed by Rageshree Ramachandran in 1988.

Other past Indian-American winners include Nupur Lala (1999), Pratyush Buddiga (2002), Sai Gunturi (2003), Anurag Kashyap (2005), Sameer Mishra (2008), Kavya Shivashankar (2009), Anamika Veeramani (2010), Sukanya Roy (2011), Snigdha Nandipati (2012), Arvind Mahankali (2013), Sriram J. Hathwar and Ansun Sujoe (2014), Vanya Shivashankar and Gokul Venkatachalam (2015), Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Saireddy Janga (2016), Ananya Vinay (2017), Karthik Nemmani (2018) and Rishik Gandhasri, Saketh Sundar, Shrutika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali and Rohan Raja (2019).

Remarkably, there were eight joint winners including the non-Indian Erin Howard and Christopher Serrao in 2019, when the judges ran out of words to test the prodigies.

Words are chosen from Merriam-Webster Unabridged, the official dictionary of the competition.

Contestants cannot be older than 14 on Aug 31 in the year before they compete and not past Grade 8 on Feb 1 in the year they do.

They may be asked to spell and define the most arcane of words such as "auslaut" (final sound in a word or syllable), "erysipelas" (a disease associated with inflammation of the skin) and "koinonia" (Christian fellowship or body of believers; intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community).

All these words are found in Merriam Webster and featured in the 2019 Spelling Bee.

The competition was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Zaila Avant-garde became the first African-American to win the competition when it resumed last year.

An Indian won again this year.

Harini Logan, 14, of San Antonio, Texas, took home US$50,000 from Scripps, plus further cash prizes and reference works from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopaedia Britannica, when she won the contest at National Harbour, Maryland, in June.

She beat Vikram Raju, 12, of Denver in a spell-off. Given 90 seconds each, Raju spelt 15 words correctly, Logan 21.

Overjoyed, she celebrated by embracing her parents, Rampriya and Anjaneyulu Logan, and her brother Naren.

Congratulated by US First Lady Jill Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris among others, the bubbly schoolgirl said: "It just feels really rewarding, especially to see the congratulations from the vice-president. She's really someone I look up to as an inspiration."

From bloggers to New York Times and Washington Post, everyone has weighed in on what makes Indians super spellers.

Means and genes seems to be the answer.

All agree that Indians are among the most highly-educated and highly-paid immigrants in America and they drive their children to succeed, giving them the best education possible.

Harini did not win the competition overnight. This was her fourth foray in the contest.

"Everybody knows her for her spelling, but it is certainly not the only thing I know her for," said her school's programme director Theresa Powers.

"She certainly is an intellectual, but really down to earth," added Powers about the champion speller who is also keen on artificial intelligence and medicine, and wants to write a book when she goes to high school.

"She is brilliant," said her coach Grace Walters.

Logan is the fifth Scripps champion to be coached by Walters, a former speller, fellow Texan and student at Rice University.

Yes, Spelling Bee contestants need coaching and hours of preparation. It doesn't come cheap.

Hexco, a publisher, sells word guides and packages of eight coaching sessions that cost US$1,725.

Shruthika Padhy, one of the 2019 "octochamps", 2017 winner Ananya Vinay and 2015 champion Gokul Venkatachalam used the personal spelling coach programme, says Hexco.

The champions, in other words, have the means and genes to ace Spelling Bees.

But could there be another reason?

For example, the Indian penchant for long words?

Polysyllables abound in Sanskrit and other Indian languages.

Does that make it easier for Indians to learn and remember the rare, obscure, long, Latinate words that contestants are asked to spell in Scripps?

The answer may be blowing in the wind, but I am yet to decode it.

