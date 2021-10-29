Mysuru to Mandai by land and sea

Adhil and Balaji with big brother Jubilee at the Singapore Zoo. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

After quarantine and acclimatisation, Balaji and Adhil, the two young male Rothschild's giraffes brought from the Mysuru Zoo in India, are active and ready for public viewing at the Singapore Zoo.

They underwent an arduous 22-hour inter-state road journey and a seven-day sea voyage before they arrived in Mandai on May 26.

Their trip was smooth largely due to the efforts of Mr Parmasivam Ramasamy, curator of herbivores at Mandai Wildlife Group, who became friendly with them over a five-month period and ensured their safe passage in trying circumstances caused by Covid-19.

"The giraffes have started to join the rest of the herd during the daily feeding sessions and interact with guests," Mr Parmasivam told tabla!.

"While initially they were wary of strangers, both are responding well to the daily conditioning training and have begun drawing near to the feeding platform for carrots and other treats.

"We ensure that the giraffes are well fed and have a clean environment to stretch their legs. They are also being conditioned to raceways for our keepers to get closer to them."

The curator's connection with the 11/2-year-old half-siblings - Balaji and Adhil share the same father but have different mothers - began when it was decided that the two giraffes would be brought to Singapore as part of an animal exchange programme.

Mandai Wildlife Group has an established partnership with Mysuru Zoo since 2010 which has resulted in animal transfers that have benefited both zoos' ex-situ breeding programmes.

Mr Parmasivam, 54, was picked to facilitate the transfer of Balaji and Adhil because he has worked with various kinds of hoof stock, including giraffes, for 28 years.

He is also responsible for curating the collection of herbivores at Mandai Wildlife Group and the scope of his job includes overseeing the safe transport of animals under his care.

"When I first met the giraffes in Mysuru, they were about one year old, and due to their young age they are very adaptable," said Mr Parmasivam. "This made it easy for them to get acclimatised to me and my fellow keeper Jamaludin Wahid."

During feeding time at Mysuru Zoo, the pair joined the local keepers at the giraffe yard to allow Balaji and Adhil to get used to their presence.

Gradually, Mr Parmasivam and Mr Jamaludin took over the feeding and hand-fed the giraffes. By the time of shipment, both had gained the trust of the young giraffes.

Ideally, the transfer of Adhil and Balaji would have been done via air to minimise transportation time, as is customary for animal transfers.

But there were unfortunate delays in initial plans to have them flown to Singapore due to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

As a result, sea transfer became the only option.

The giraffes were transported in customised crates on a low-bedder from Mysuru Zoo to Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh, a distance of 569km, and then ferried to Singapore aboard the vessel Pac Athena.

The crates had adjustable tops based on a collaborative design by Mysuru Zoo and Mandai Wildlife Group.

The special crates allowed the giraffes to stretch to their full heights for most of the journey while allowing the tops to be collapsible when clearing road infrastructures.

"As a keeper, my main role was to ensure the safety and comfort of the giraffes," said Mr Parmasivam.

"The animal care team does not typically accompany every animal during a transfer.

"The transfer of Adhil and Balaji was very complicated and there was a need for carers to travel with them during their sea voyage."

Mr Parmasivam and Mr Jamaludin regularly assessed the condition of the giraffes along the journey to ensure that they remained well and in good condition.

"We made sure that the ungulates were comfortable and calm in their crates with the door closed," said Mr Parmasivam. "It really helped that we were well prepared with a full supply of feed, supplements and emergency medications.

"The giraffes were calm throughout the journey."

Mr Parmasivam thanked the Mysuru Zoo keepers for crate training the giraffes.

"By the time we arrived in Mysuru Zoo, the giraffes were able to remain calmly in their crates which was an important factor to ensure their safety during transit," he said.

"In the event that they were not ready to be transported in crates, we would have had to return to Singapore and make alternative plans, which would have been extremely difficult given their growth rate and the rough sea during the monsoon period in May."

Upon arrival at Singapore Zoo, the giraffes were immediately taken to the back of the house area of the current exhibit where they served quarantine in an isolated zone away from the existing herd members Marco and Jubilee.

Over three months, they were closely monitored for health anomalies and were frequently visited by the zoo's vet team to ensure their well being.

The animal care team also had to split into separate teams to care for both giraffes to avoid cross contamination.

"We slowly transitioned them to a local diet of hay, herbivore pellets and starfruit, jackfruit and acacia leaves," said Mr Parmasivam.

"During the quarantine period, we also focused on getting the two young ones familiar with their carers.

"The giraffes also had to get used to the change in diet and the new environment, which they adapted to really quickly. The care team even celebrated Balaji's first birthday with a colourful cake made out of fruit."

Adhil and Balaji were slowly introduced to Marco and Jubilee.

Jubilee, who is six years old, soon took on the role of a big brother.

"The trio quickly grew comfortable spending time in each other's company after being kept in side by side yards and being fed together under the watchful eyes of their keepers," said Mr Parmasivam.

"Marco initially showed some signs of dominance, which is normal, but he has also gotten used to their presence."

According to Mr Parmasivam, the two giraffes are now comfortable in their new environment.

"We make sure they get enough food, enough space to move around and provide opportunities for their enrichment," he said.

santosh@sph.com.sg

