Narration in sign language and mime

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

For 36 years, the people behind ACT 3 Theatrics had been taking their theatre performances and drama programmes out to wherever people are - homes, schools, shopping centres, libraries, bookshops, parks and conventional theatre spaces.

Covid-19 has forced them to rethink and reinvent.

Soon after the pandemic hit Singapore early this year, they did their filming and packaging indoors and released close to 30 stories, speech exercises, fun action-songs and drama programmes on ACT 3's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Buoyed by the success of that endeavour, they have now come up with a series of five stories incorporating a spread of storytelling styles - live dramatisation, digital animation and narrating through sign language and mime.

"We explored, experimented and began creating and recording dramatised versions of our stories," said R. Chandran, founder-director of ACT 3. "The viewership and feedback were positive and encouraging. And the National Arts Council Digital Presentation Grant has enabled us to develop a new series."

The grant enables artistes to digitalise their work as staging shows in public venues and schools have been halted.

The standout in the new series is Dancing in Silence, which premieres on ACT 3's YouTube channel on Aug 22 at 10am.

It is told in sign language and mime by deaf artiste Gohpi Nathan.

The vocal narration by Act 3 creative director Amy J Cheng is off-vision and can be muted.

The 10-minute Dancing in Silence tells the story of Karl, who loves to dance. Unfortunately, his dance teacher assumes that he will not progress further as he can't hear the music.

Karl was born deaf.

However, his grandmother doesn't give up. She takes him to the park and shows him the butterflies dancing to music only they can hear.

She encourages the boy to create his own music in his head and heart to dance to. "The story was simple to follow up and I could relate to it in many ways, like how close I was to my late grandfather who believed that I could do anything despite my deafness," said Gohpi, a freelance mime artiste and instructor and visual story-teller through sign language.

"Big thanks to my sign language interpreter Azzam Akbar, who helped me a lot through the whole process with writer Chandran and his wife Amy.

"Syncing with the narrator was the biggest challenge for me as I could not hear the audio track. This is where Azzam stepped in to make the work much easier for all of us."

Chandran said that over the last 10 years ACT 3's focus has expanded to include work with special needs people.

"Our search is always for special abilities in all of us," he said. "What would inspire a child without hearing to move and dance? The story, then, unfolded."

The other episodes in the series are Dog & Bone (released on Aug 9), Seed (Aug 15), Father, Child & Buffalo (releasing on Aug 29) and Circle Who Wanted To Play (Sept 5).

Joseph Kalai did the digital animation for Seed and Circle Who Wanted To Play.

The series can be watched for free on ACT 3's YouTube channel.

santosh@sph.com.sg