NDP 2022 will be open to public

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be open to the public, with almost every seat at the Marina Bay floating platform expected to be filled for the Aug 9 birthday bash.

After two years of smaller-scale celebrations, the NDP organising committee is targeting the upper bounds of the venue's capacity of 25,000 to 26,000.

National Education shows for Primary 5 pupils will return, as well as two ticketed previews. Details for the balloting of tickets will be released later.

These plans are barring any later changes to Covid-19 restrictions, the organisers said at a media briefing at the floating platform on Thursday.

"This year, we hope to capture the nation's journey as we emerge stronger from Covid-19," said chairman of the organising committee, Brigadier-General Goh Pei Ming.

"We hope Singaporeans will actively participate and come together to join in the celebrations, which will be safe, exciting and meaningful."

NDP 2022 is a big scale-up from the previous two years, which had been drastically reduced in size to adapt to the pandemic.

Spectator stands last year were empty except for one section in the middle with 100 people, similar to in 2020.

Those in attendance were invited, such as political office holders and those who had served on the front lines.

BG Goh said this year's celebrations will be comparable to pre-Covid-19: 'We'll try to involve as many Singaporeans at the floating platform as possible."

Whether people must be vaccinated to attend will depend on the prevailing national policy, although all performers have to be jabbed.

Themed Stronger Together, Majulah!, NDP 2022 coincides with the 55th anniversary of national service, which will be referenced throughout the parade and show.

On Aug 9, there will be a combined land, air and sea Total Defence Display at the float in tribute. The organising committee has also promised that crowd favourites like the Red Lions will be brought back.

During the fireworks finale, simultaneous firework displays will be set off in the heartland areas.

BG Goh said the organising committee has also given this year's celebrations a heartland twist.

On the weekend of Aug 6 and 7, there will be exhibitions, family-centric activities like carnivals and other performances in five venues across the country, including displays of military and police vehicles, such as the Leopard 2SG main battle tank, the rigid hull inflatable boat and the RBS 70 ground-based air defence system.

The Red Lions will also conduct freefall jumps at two heartland areas.

Singapore celebrates its 57th year since independence this year.

