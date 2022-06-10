Neil Parekh elected new SICCI chairman

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) elected Mr Neil Parekh (left), partner and head of Asia, Australia and New Zealand at Tikehau Capital, as its new chairman.

He is also the CEO of SGX-listed Pegasus and succeeds Dr T. Chandroo.

The other members who were also elected unopposed for the 2022-2024 term are: vice-chairmen Maniam MS and Zahabar Ali, honorary treasurer Ramasamy Jayapal, and directors Bagaria Rajan, Janakaraj Jeyakumar, Jayanthi Ponnasamy Manian, Mahendran Minisamy, Mandeep Singh Nalwa, Maneesh Tripathi, Murali Krishnan Rangan, Parthiban Murugaiyan, Purnima Kamath, Rajakumar Chandra, Rajaram Muralli Raja, Sanjey Chandran Chandroo and Yahiya Khan.

Mr Parekh, who will take office on June 15 at SICCI's Annual General Meeting, said: "The last few years have clearly highlighted the need for community organisations such as SICCI to be active in helping businesses survive and thrive in a challenging business environment.

"My team and I look forward to contributing to the growth of its members and in working together with our sister chambers to help maintain Singapore as an attractive location for investment and for regional business development."