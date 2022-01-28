Netaji takes centre stage at Indian High Commission's celebrations

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

An oil pastel portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, painted by Akshaya Bharath Raj, clinched the Yuvabharathi International School student the first prize in a painting competition for schoolchildren organised by the High Commission of India (HCI) to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the Indian freedom fighter.

"He is a legend. He did a lot for India," said the 15-year-old, who has been an avid painter since young.

"I did a lot of research on him and included all the important things in his life in a timeline around the main drawing. I learnt a lot about him."

The Class 10B student was thrilled with the outcome as it was the first time she had won a top prize.

"I have taken part in several competitions but always finished second or third," she said.

"I'm so happy because I'm really interested in art. Everyone in my family is good in art and I have done a lot of paintings, including digital art."

The second prize went to GIIS SMART Campus' Srinithi Senthilkumar and the third prize to the school's Shivi Barthwal.

With the Indian government deciding to start the Republic Day (Jan 26) celebrations from this year on Jan 23 instead of Jan 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji, in line with its "focus to commemorate important aspects of India's history and culture", the HCI also organised a seminar to commemorate Netaji's contributions to India's freedom movement.

Titled Netaji's Days in Singapore, it was featured on the HCI Facebook page on Sunday.

Noted academics and writers and a diplomat spoke about the man who in the early 1940s galvanised thousands of locals in South-east Asia to join the Azad Hind Fauj, a resistance movement formed in Singapore to fight the British and gain independence for India.

After opening remarks by India's Acting High Commissioner to Singapore Siddhartha Nath, retired ambassador K. Kesavapany spoke about the Enduring Interest in the Netaji Saga in Singapore and Malaysia.

Author, editor and community historian Nilanjana Sengupta then examined The Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose in South-east Asia, while Swiss-Indian novelist Meira Chand focused on Netaji's Women Warriors, the Rani of Jhansi regiment he formed with volunteers from the expatriate Indian population in South-east Asia as part of the Indian National Army.

Associate Professor Rajesh Rai, head of the South Asian Studies Programme at the National University of Singapore, commented on The Fundamentals of Netaji's Leadership and tabla! columnist Asad Latif elaborated on Netaji's role in the Indian Making of Singapore. "Netaji is as much a part of Singapore's history as of India's," Mr Asad said. "He is central to India's role in the making of an independent Singapore."

Students from DPS International, GIIS East Coast and SMART Campus, NPS International, Yuvabharathi and Leeds International remotely performed songs and dances on Wednesday during the HCI's Republic Day celebrations, which were broadcast on its Facebook page.