Never too old for bharatanatyam

Not being the "shake your booty" type did not bother Ms Vivien Lai, who learnt shaolin and tai-chi when young. She also ran marathons.

It's just dancing that was never her cup of tea. But that changed when she joined a dance group at Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple on Serangoon Road.

The Singaporean Buddhist, who began embracing Hinduism in the 1990s on a friend's suggestion, enjoyed the sessions so much that she wanted to do more to enrich her dance repertoire.

So in 2014, at the age of 52, Ms Vivien asked dance teacher Sitaravamma Sandrasegaren if she could learn the classic Indian dance form bharatanatyam.

"I was a little hesitant because bharatanatyam is tough and Vivien did not seem to have a natural feel for its rhythm," said Ms Sitaravamma.

"But I was taken in by her enthusiasm. I asked myself why not teach her - dance is for everyone to enjoy.

"I knew I would have to work hard because Vivien's body was not very flexible. But she surprised me by learning bharatanatyam's nuances over eight years.

"Today I am proud to say she is a good bharatanatyam dancer."

On Sunday, 60-year-old Vivien will perform her arangetram (the first time a dancer showcases her talent on stage after years of training) at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society's (SIFAS) Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hall.

"I was ready two years ago but Covid pushed back my arangetram," she told tabla!

"This time, I sought Lord Ganesha's blessings and I am confident my solo stage show will go well."

Ms Vivien's graduation performance will be 80-minute long and consist of seven items including Pushpanjali, Jathiswaram, Shabda and Varnam.

"The interest that Vivien has shown will be on display through her dance," said Ms Sitaravamma.

"She is hardworking, dedicated and sincere. There is a bit lacking in her speed of movements because she did not take up bharatanatyam at a young age. But overall, whatever the body allows her to do, she will do."

It has been a steep learning curve for Ms Vivien, who said she had "no dancing knowledge" until she hit 50.

"I'm quite the sporty type and began learning shaolin and tai chi from the age of 18," said the freelance spa therapist, who is single.

"Ten years later, I ran marathons but I had problems running long distances, so I stopped. I looked for ways to keep fit.

"Then I saw guru Sita teaching Indian dances and asked her to teach me. We started with folk dance before progressing to classical dance."

Ms Vivien was in awe when she saw Ms Sitaravamma's 12-year-old student do a full recital. "I too wanted to learn it, so I asked guru Sita if I could be like the girl and be on stage one day. She said okay."

It was tough in the beginning as she did not have a good feel of any dance or music. Language was also a barrier as the recited verses and text in bharatanatyam are in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit.

"I was lucky because guru Sita would explain to me in English and show all the steps and music notes," said Ms Vivien. "It was a great challenge but I got really interested when guru Sita's Chennai-based teacher, noted singer and nattuvangam exponent Seetharama Sharma, taught me the basics when he was in Singapore.

"They would sit with me and show me how to enjoy dance and listen to the beats and rhythm of the music. I gradually overcame all the problems."

Ms Vivien practised at Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple before the classes were moved to SIFAS in January this year.

"I have seen dances, like line dance and belly dance, but bharatanatyam is unique because it's a form of prayer," she said. "You dance and pay homage to Ganesha, Shiva, Krishna and other lords. To me, it's like offering prayers and talking to the gods."

Ms Vivien is aware of her limitations. "I started too late," she said.

"There is so much to learn but I have my limits. Whatever I learn is based on guru Sita's generosity. She choreographed it to my abilities and simplified a complicated dance for me.

"Race does not matter to her and she does not hold anything back as long as I am willing to learn. From her I learnt patience, virtue and honesty, which are reflected in my dance."

Ms Sitaravamma, a product of Chennai's famed Kalakshetra arts and cultural academy where she taught for 10 years, believes in encouragement.

"It didn't matter whether Vivien had thala (rhythmic pattern) or not. She showed interest in a dance form that was not part of her culture - that's all that mattered," she said.

"Art is for everybody. She is really devoted to learning Indian art and it is divine grace that has made it possible for her to do her arangetram."

One of Ms Vivien's four older brothers will be attending her arangetram. Her mother, a 96-year-old widow, will watch the live stream.

"It will be a surprise for my family. They don't know anything about Indian classical dance. They will be happy that I have learnt so much and can perform independently," she said.

"Bharatanatyam, besides keeping me fit, opened my mind. Each dance tells a different story. I have learnt things, including peace, friendship, harmony, truth, kindness and tolerance."

