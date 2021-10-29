New Covid-19 cases breach 5,000 mark

There were 5,324 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the first time the daily case number has breached the 5,000 mark.

The ministry said the infection numbers were unusually high because many Covid-19 cases were detected by testing laboratories within a few hours on Wednesday afternoon. It added that it is looking into the "unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window" and will closely monitor the trend for the next few days.

Digital IC in Singpass app can be used to access public services in person

From Nov 1, all government agencies will accept digital ICs when individuals use or apply for public services in person, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said on Thursday.

Besides patient registration, the digital IC can also be used to book appointments at public clinics, register at government buildings for entry, borrow books from public libraries, collect passports, as well as book Housing Board flats and pick up the keys.

Watten Estate Condominium in Bukit Timah goes for $550.8 million

A joint venture between UOL Group and Singapore Land Group (SingLand) has won the tender for Watten Estate Condominium in Bukit Timah with a $550.8 million bid.

If successfully completed, it will be Singapore's biggest residential collective sale by quantum to date this year.

Subsidy clawback, 10-year MOP for new prime location HDB flats

Future Housing Board (HDB) flats built in prime, central locations will be subjected to a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and additional subsidies will be clawed back by the Government upon their resale.

These are among the key measures under a new prime location public housing (PLH) model, aimed at keeping prime HDB flats affordable and inclusive, announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday.

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) project under this model will be located in Rochor and launched next month.

Pump prices rise for the fourth time in three weeks

Pump prices are up again - the fourth time in three weeks - in an ascending trend that could see the most popular 95-octane fuel hitting $3 a litre by next year, and the priciest "special" grades crossing $4.

The latest increase was by Caltex on Wednesday. A litre of 92-octane is now $2.65 before discount at Caltex, while 95 is listed at $2.69, diesel at $2.23 and a special 98-grade at $3.32.

Both 95-octane and diesel match Shell's prices and are up to 11 cents higher than SPC's.

Hotel occupancy hits year-to-date high in September

Hotel occupancies and revenue per available room (RevPAR) were at their highest all year last month, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) data showed.

The latest uptick took overall hotel industry room revenue to $79.1 million, up from $68.6 million in August.

International arrivals rose by 19.7 per cent month on month to 19,000 travellers - led by mainland China, which sent 8,950 visitors last month, against 8,900 in August.