New KTV cluster 'troubling and disappointing'

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has urged those who have visited KTV outlets over the past 14 days to get tested for Covid-19.

This comes after 42 new infections were linked to a growing KTV cluster here, making it the second largest active cluster in Singapore with 54 cases.

There were 56 community cases reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike since April last year.

With the bulk of it linked to the KTV cluster, Mr Ong described the situation as "very troubling and disappointing".

With Singapore's vaccination programme ramped up and community cases down to a trickle recently, clubs and KTV operators had been hoping for some reprieve after being forced to shut when the coronavirus first surged here last year.

Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Joseph Ong expressed his frustration on Wednesday and said: "The majority of the nightlife operators who pivoted have been strictly adhering to the safe management measures. So it is really unfortunate that a few black sheep in the industry may set us back."

He hoped the "bad apples" would not have an effect on the rest of the nightlife industry.

Two experts said clubs and KTV outlets are high-risk because of the enclosed space and the fact that masks are off in such settings.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said the KTV cluster is an example of how one slip up can lead to a large outbreak in the community.

"The nightlife industry is exciting but policing in such an environment is difficult. What you cannot see spells greater undercover spreading of the virus," he said.

Some restrictions were eased on Monday, with people once again being allowed to dine in groups of five, up from two previously.

Minister Ong said there will be no changes to the safety measures despite the spike.

"We thought long and hard about it, and given that we just started this on Monday, and that we now have a much higher level of vaccination rate... we are in a much more resilient position than before," he said. "So, as for now, we will keep the rules that have come into effect since Monday. There will not be any reversal."

The Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said the index case for the KTV cluster was a Vietnamese woman on a short-term visit pass. She went to a doctor on Sunday with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection and subsequently tested positive.

Her close contacts, including those living in the same house, were identified through contact tracing and also tested positive, Associate Professor Mak added.

The minister was "not entirely surprised".

"This is the nature of the Delta variant," Mr Ong said, adding that this variant is more transmissible.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged those who have visited clubs or KTV lounges operating as F&B outlets to come forward for free Covid-19 testing.

The New Paper