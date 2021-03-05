New reusable mask offers N95-grade protection against Covid-19 and haze

A new locally developed reusable mask offers N95-grade levels of protection against both the haze and the Covid-19 virus as well as a better fit for Asian faces.

The Air+ Reusable Mask by ST Engineering, like the N95 mask, can filter 95 per cent of particles between 0.1 and 0.3 microns in size, including dust and smoke particles found in the haze, and the Covid-19 virus which is 0.1 microns in size.

It also has an antimicrobial coating shown to kill 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria, including the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus for up to 30 washes.

The mask should be washed whenever it is dirty, the company said.

The five-layered mask's outside layer is treated with antimicrobial technology which attracts and binds to viruses, and it works by breaking the viral membrane in order to destroy viruses rapidly.

The mask is targeted at users who are at greater risk of exposure to viruses and those who want a more sustainable option with higher protection.

The mask is also ergonomically designed for better comfort and more secure fit to Asian facial profiles, said the company on Wednesday.

