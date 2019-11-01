New scheme to recognise master artists and craftsmen

The National Heritage Board (NHB) will be recognising four master artists and craftsmen every year, starting next year.

They can apply for the $5,000 cash award as long as they have been in the field for at least a decade and fulfil some other criteria.

Called The Stewards of Singapore's Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Award, it is open to individuals and groups in the categories of the performing arts; traditional craftsmanship; food heritage; knowledge and practices surrounding nature and the universe; social practices, rituals and festive events; as well as oral traditions, expressions and language.

Rangoli artist Vijaya Mohan plans to apply for the award. She said: "As a multiracial country, it's very important to know about each other's culture. Awarding ICH masters also encourages us to do more in our respective fields."

Nominations can be submitted on NHB's website by Jan 31 next year.

The Straits Times