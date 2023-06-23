New site in Jurong Lake District up for sale

About 1,700 new homes, office spaces and recreation areas will come up on a new site in the Jurong Lake District (JLD) in the coming years as part of major transformation plans for the area.

The 6.5ha site - three separate plots of land - was put up for sale on Thursday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), kick-starting the development of a new precinct in the south of JLD.

This is expected to yield about 1,700 residential units and office spaces. An early childhood development centre, a supermarket and a food court are also expected to be developed under the first phase of the development, the authority said in a media statement.

When completed over the next 10 to 15 years, the site will be directly connected to four MRT lines - the North-South Line, East-West Line, Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line.

The 99-year mixed-use site has a total gross floor area (GFA) of 365,000 sq m spread across the three land parcels.

The first plot of land next to Genting Hotel Jurong is vacant, while the second plot currently houses the interim Jurong East bus interchange till 2028. The third plot is being used for the construction of the Jurong Region Line until mid-2026.

URA on Thursday said the master developer approach - where one developer takes on all three plots - will allow for works to be done in phases and in tandem with market demand.

The Straits Times