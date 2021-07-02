New student leaders elected

SAANVI SINGH, GRADE 8A, CLSP, GIIS

For the first time, the GIIS East Coast Campus held an entirely virtual event - and it was the 2021-2022 academic investiture ceremony.

It is an occasion where deserving students are given the responsibility of leading the school with dedication, commitment and confidence. A prefectorial board does the interviewing, selection and election.

The ceremony commenced with inspiring speeches by Dr Rajeev Katyal, deputy chief operating officer, Global Schools Foundation Singapore and Mr Rathin Khandhadia, associate director, Global Centre for Educational Excellence. They motivated the students to keep moving forward despite the obstacles and challenges they face.

The school choir then sang a melodious rendition of Hall Of Fame. Talented students performed a beautiful classical dance and a Western number directly from their homes.

The office-bearers, starting from the prefects, the house leaders and the school leaders, were introduced by the host.

All the student council and prefect council members were administered the oath by the school coordinator Pooja Dogra. The newly elected council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour of GIIS East Coast. The ceremony ended with school principal C.V.K. Sastry addressing the students and expressing his confidence in the new council members.

