New Zealand PM addresses Dhanraj's question

V. Dhanraj and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern interacting online during the Apec Voices of the Future summit. PHOTO: APEC VOICES OF THE FUTURE

P. BALA

Nanyang Technological University student V. Dhanraj is a keen admirer of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's empathetic leadership style.

The third-year public policy and global affairs undergraduate had always wondered how she was able to do it in an increasingly digitised world. He got the answer from the Prime Minister herself.

Dhanraj, 24, was one of the youth delegates at the virtual Apec Voices of the Future 2021 summit in New Zealand last month and he got the opportunity to ask Ms Ardern about her leadership style at one of the interaction sessions.

She responded by giving an overview of her government's efforts in protecting the public in the digital space and emphasised the importance of connecting with the people on digital platforms to provide reassurance and critical updates.

"It was a great honour to be given the opportunity and the Prime Minister's response was strong, timely and extremely eloquent," said Dhanraj. "It was interesting to note how her personality-driven leadership weaves into the policymaking and governing decisions."

Around 90 youth delegates from 21 Apec economies discussed global issues at the Apec Voices of the Future 2021 event, which was held in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders' summit.

It takes place annually during the Apec Economic Leaders' Week and this year, for the first time, all Apec member economies were represented, with the online event generating the largest turnout in the event's 23-year history.

Held on Nov 9 and 10, the delegates, aged 18 to 24, heard from a wide range of speakers on four key themes - International Cooperation to Combat Covid-19, The Digital Future, A Greener Future and A Future for All. They later presented their vision in a formal youth declaration.

Dhanraj, one of the five members in the Singapore delegation, contributed towards drafting the Digital Future section of the youth declaration, in which the Singapore team had emphasised overcoming coverage and affordability issues to improve digital connectivity and literacy in the region.

Singapore also highlighted the need to hold technology companies accountable and establish independent fact-checkers to combat disinformation.

"The Voices of the Future Declaration shows how much these issues matter to young people and is a reminder that it will require the collective action of all to help ensure the best outcomes now and for the future generations," said Ms Arden, the Apec 2021 chair.

As the president of the NTU Students' Union, Dhanraj organised and moderated the NTU Ministerial Forum 2021 titled Emerging Stronger: Singapore Through Covid-19 in August. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was the guest of honour.

Dhanraj, who volunteers in Boon Lay's grassroots activities during his free time, is an advocate for equal opportunities in education and career pathways and hopes to participate in more forums to echo these sentiments.

After graduation, he is hopeful of securing a career in policy planning, which would have a direct impact on people's lives.

