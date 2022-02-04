NHB showcases Little India's heritage businesses

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

In a bid to get more locals and tourists to understand Singapore's culture, history and traditions, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has launched Street Corner Heritage Galleries in Little India.

The first phase, which was inaugurated on Jan 28, features eight prominent heritage businesses in the precinct: Jothi Store and Flower Shop, jeweller Ani Mani, spices outfit Thandapani Co, SIS Premium Meats, Haniffa Textiles and restaurants Ananda Bhavan, Komala Vilas and The Banana Leaf Apolo.

"These heritage businesses play an important role in defining Little India's unique character," said the NHB's assistant manager for education and community outreach Cheryl Lim.

"With the galleries, their stories are more accessible to the public.

"Some of their long-time customers may not even know a lot of the history of these shops, so hopefully these galleries will raise more awareness."

As part of the NHB initiative, each business features a storefront mini-museum that showcases the rich history behind the ventures.

The eight businesses will also get curatorial support in terms of research and content development, funding to present programmes, such as talks, tours and workshops, and opportunities to participate in NHB's signature events like the Singapore Heritage Festival.

"With the launch of this new batch of galleries, we hope not only to expand our networks of mini-museums but, more importantly, showcase the interesting people and stories behind heritage businesses in Little India and document how they have evolved, thrived and grown over the years to become the household names they are today," said Mr Alvin Tan, deputy chief executive (policy and community), NHB.

The Street Corner Heritage Galleries initiative is part of the NHB's ongoing efforts under Our SG Heritage Plan to strengthen partnerships with communities and raise awareness about and foster a deeper appreciation for heritage in everyday spaces.

It is a three-year pilot scheme which was launched with five heritage businesses in Balestier in March 2020, followed by seven heritage businesses in Kampong Gelam in April last year.

The scheme will be rolled out in two other historic precincts - Kreta Ayer/Chinatown and Geylang Serai - by next year.

In Little India, NHB's staff worked with the eight heritage shops - all of which have at least three decades of history - to dig up lesser-known tales and interesting items from their past to display, including historical documents, photographs and artefacts.

For instance, Jothi Store's showcase features its iconic plastic bag, which its founder Murugaia Ramachandra, 90, a former compositor at The Straits Times, had specially got handcrafted and painted.