Ninad wins Gold Award

NINAD DIXIT, GRADE CBSE 11A

Ninad Dixit, from GIIS SMART Campus, was awarded the Gold Award at the ICDL Asia Digital Challenge 2021, which was conducted by the ICDL Foundation.

The Challenge invites secondary and tertiary school students across Asia to demonstrate their digital and technological skills.

Split into three competition tracks - Business, Design and Emerging Technologies, the challenge poses two rounds of national qualification before two representatives are chosen to challenge their Asia-Pacific competitors for the Grand Final. After the final, the winners are crowned under the different tracks.

GIIS' 9 GEMS pedagogy provides the students with such opportunities to expand their skill sets and knowledge outside academics.