Ninth dormitory declared isolation area

Another foreign worker dormitory has been placed under isolation, as Covid-19 cases in these sites continue to rise.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong has declared Mandai Lodge 1 in Mandai Road an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act, according to a notice on the Government Gazette on Wednesday. The move came into effect on Thursday.

There are now a total of nine dormitories declared isolation areas.

Workers at these lodgings must be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

Mandai Lodge 1 is linked to an existing cluster of coronavirus cases in Singapore.

There was one new case linked to the cluster announced on Wednesday night in the Ministry of Health's daily update, bringing the total number of infections to seven.

Last Sunday, another foreign worker dormitory, Cochrane Lodge 2, was also declared an isolation area as of Monday.

Blocks A to E of its Admiralty Road West premises were made isolation areas as its case numbers climbed.

There were 11 additional cases linked to its cluster announced on Wednesday, bringing the total to 46 confirmed cases.

The other seven dormitories gazetted as isolation areas are Cochrane Lodge I, Acacia Lodge, Tampines Dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Westlite Toh Guan and Toh Guan.

There was a record high of 447 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday, including 404 linked to dormitories.

This brings the country's total number of Covid-19 infections to 3,699.

There were three more new clusters at dormitories and new cases at nearly all existing dormitory clusters reported on Wednesday.

The S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Singapore's largest cluster, added another 74 cases, bringing the total to 797.

With Wednesday's cases, there are now at least 1,800 people linked to dormitories who have tested positive for the virus.

The Straits Times