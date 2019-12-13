NMP Irshad honoured with Abdeali Tayebali Lifetime Achievement Award

(From left) Jamiyah Singapore vice-president H.M. Saleem, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, NMP Mohamed Irshad, United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Singapore Omar A. Balfaqeeh and Mr Ameerali Abdeali at the award-presentation ceremony. PHOTO: AMEERALI ABDEALI

Nominated Member of Parliament Mohamed Irshad became the seventh recipient of the Abdeali Tayebali Lifetime Achievement Award on Dec 6.

The founder and president of Roses of Peace - a youth driven non-profit organisation that seeks to strengthen religious harmony in Singapore - was presented the award by India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf at a ceremony attended by 140 people at the Village Bugis Hotel.

Mr Irshad was recognised for "making Singapore a more caring society".

The citation added: "An icon of social cohesion, he has made invaluable contributions to Singapore's inter-religious, inter-ethnic and inter-cultural lansdscape by rallying people from all walks of life to build a peaceful, compassionate and cohesive nation."

The 30-year-old also advises and serves as an ambassador for several organisations including REACH Singapore, OnePeople.sg, Singapore Kindness Movement, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre and Young Southeast Asian Leaders' Initiative.

Established by Mr Ameerali Abdeali, a retired civil servant and president of the Muslim Kidney Action Association, in memory of his father and late philanthropist Abdeali Tayebali in 2012, the award seeks to recognise individuals who inspire others through their courage, spirit of adventure, inter-cultural tolerance, compassion and dedication to serving the community.

Mr Tayebali, who emigrated from India to Singapore in the 1940s, was a businessman who actively promoted inter-faith harmony.

The Abdeali Tayebali Family Trust sponsors The Abdeali Tayebali Lifetime Achievement Award and the Courage Award.

Past winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Dr William Wan, who founded the Singapore Kindness Movement, Mr Wan Hussin Zoohri, a founding member of Mendaki, Mr K.V. Veloo, pioneer of social service development in Singapore, Dr Kumaran Rasappan, the first Indian-Singaporean to scale Mount Everest, Dr Jackie Ying, executive director of the Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, and Mr Satwant Singh, a lawyer involved in disaster relief and charity in Singapore and India.