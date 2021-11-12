(No headline) - SNIPPETS05

Pandora Papers leak: Two companies were already under MAS scrutiny The two companies mentioned in the Pandora Papers, Asiaciti Trust Singapore and Trident Trust Company Singapore, that have business activities here were under "intensified scrutiny" by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) before they were mentioned in the data leak, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday.

The Pandora Papers have not raised significant concerns over anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing controls of financial institutions in Singapore, based on MAS' assessment and information available thus far, Mr Wong told Parliament.

WP MP referred to committee after admitting she lied to Parliament Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan will have to appear before the Committee of Privileges, after she admitted to lying in Parliament about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police.

On Monday, she apologised in Parliament to the Singapore Police Force and retracted an anecdote she had shared of the alleged incident. Retirement and re-employment ages will be raised to 65 and 70 The retirement and re-employment ages for Singapore workers will be progressively raised to 65 and 70 years old respectively under the law, to support older Singaporeans who wish to continue working.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng told Parliament on Monday that these changes will also better prepare Singaporeans for retirement.

The process will start on July 1 next year, when the retirement age will be raised to 63 and the re-employment age to 68, he added. SM Teo Chee Hean's wife dies Ms Chew Poh Yim (right), the founder of a stroke support charity who held leadership roles in NTUC FairPrice and the wife of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, died peacefully last Sunday.

The 67-year-old founded Stroke Support Station (S3) in 2015, an initiative that was started by volunteers to support stroke survivors and caregivers.

EMA can now own and operate power infrastructure Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) can now acquire, build, own and operate power infrastructure, after amendments to the law were passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

The move is intended to safeguard the country's energy security and reliability, as it decarbonises its power sector to combat climate change, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said. Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh to open S'pore food hall in New York Mr K.F. Seetoh, founder of the Makansutra food guide, will partner Urbanspace, which operates multiple food halls in the United States, to open a Singaporean hawker centre in New York early next year.

The unnamed food market will be located at 135 West 50th Street (7th Avenue), which is within walking distance of Times Square.