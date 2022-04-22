(No headline) - SNIPPETS15

GDP growth slows to 3.4% in Q1, below forecasts Singapore's economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter of 2022, falling slightly short of analysts' estimates.

Gross domestic product grew 3.4 per cent year on year, moderating from the 6.1 per cent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

This was lower than the 3.8 per cent year-on-year growth forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll. Johor Baru hotels increase room rates for Good Friday weekend

Hotels in Johor Baru have increased their room rates this weekend because of demand from Singaporeans taking advantage of the Good Friday holiday break to go for a vacation.

Travel booking platforms report that hotel bookings for the weekend are more than double those of last weekend (April 9-10).

Today is Good Friday and a public holiday. 6,000 HDB flats to be built in Greater Southern Waterfront Around 6,000 Housing Board flats will be built on the Keppel Club site in the Greater Southern Waterfront, with the first Build-To-Order project to be launched for sale within three years.

These units are part of the 9,000 homes that will be built on the 48ha site, which will offer unique waterfront living that is close to nature, announced National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday.

The remaining 3,000 units are expected to be private housing. POSB Smart Buddy extended to all primary and secondary schools, JC More students will be able to use smartwatches to make cashless payments at their school canteen and bookshop, as well as selected retailers, with the expansion of a tap-and-pay programme.

The Ministry of Education and POSB said on Wednesday that the bank's POSB Smart Buddy programme will be extended to all primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute by 2025. Boon Lay slashers handed one more charge each

The two men accused of slashing two victims at a carpark in Boon Lay Drive on April 6 were handed one more charge each on Thursday for allegedly attacking the second victim in the incident.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 20, and Niswan Thiruchelvam, 19, were charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention using bread knives to attack Mr Sarakumar at the carpark of Block 175 Boon Lay Drive.

The pair first appeared in court last Saturday and were handed a similar charge for allegedly attacking Mr Praveen Raj Chanthiran.

Daiso stores to increase prices from May 1 Shoppers at Japanese discount store Daiso will soon have to pay more than $2 per item. The budget retailer, known for pricing all its household and lifestyle products at a flat rate of $2, will no longer absorb the goods and services tax from May 1. All prices will be exclusive of GST from May 1.