No mega bazaar for Deepavali

K. JANARTHANAN

Deepavali festivities in Little India this year will take place amid strict Covid-19 precautionary measures. There will be no grand bazaars, trade fairs and stage concerts and, for the first time, the light-up ceremony will be held virtually.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the guest of honour and Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran the special guest at the Mediacorp-organised virtual ceremony which will be broadcast live on the Vasantham channel from 7pm to 8.30pm on Oct 3.

Visitors to Little India will get to see 48 light-frames along Serangoon Road and 12 along Race Course Road till the end of next month.

However, there will be no trade fairs or festival villages at Campbell Lane or near Serangoon Plaza.

Deepavali will be celebrated on Nov 14.

Mr Rajakumar Chandra, president of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha), said at a virtual press conference last Friday that negotiations are ongoing with the authorities to add more stalls wherever possible.

He said the theme for this year's festivities is "Lakshmi", referring to the Hindu goddess of fortune, adding that businesses and individuals affected by Covid-19 need good luck for the future.

A small number of stalls will be set up at Campbell Lane and the operating hours of existing shops extended to allow staggered customer arrival.

Mr Rajakumar said that, despite a reduction in the number of food and clothing items, customers will be able to purchase their Deepavali essentials.

A spokesman for Lisha said that efforts to engage patrons online will be ramped up through a portal which will go live on littleindia.com.sg on Oct 10.

Project Give, the Singapore Indian Development Association's (Sinda) annual Deepavali charity drive, will also be taking an online avatar this year.

Sinda CEO Anbarasu Rajendran said the focus will be on helping Indian families displaced by Covid-19.

"In addition to setting aside $7 million for affected families, our initiative Acts of Care contains a slew of initiatives, including providing festive goodie bags and youth volunteers serving the elderly and disadvantaged," he said.

The Indian Heritage Centre will also virtually contribute to the celebratory mood, said its general manager Maria Bhavani Dass.

"From October 12 to November 14, there will be video content and other online initiatives on our website and social media platforms," she said. "There will also be guided tours around Little India."

Lisha Toastmasters Club will join hands with local and overseas societies to organise virtual concerts for foreign workers to "express appreciation and promote inclusivity".

janark@sph.com.sg