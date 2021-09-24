No option but to get married using smartphones

Bride Lovely Akther getting ready for the virtual wedding in Bangladesh. PHOTO: BARIK ABDUL

IRSHATH MOHAMED

Among the countless obstacles caused by Covid-19 is a curb on international travel.

Migrant workers in Singapore have been inconvenienced to such an extent that they are unable to return home to get married.

But the pandemic obstacles did not stop Mr Barik Abdul.

The 33-year-old Bangladeshi work permit holder, residing in a purpose-built dormitory, exchanged wedding vows with his sweetheart, Lovely Akther, 19, who was in Bangladesh.

The solemnisation, witnessed by both the groom and bride's families in Bangladesh and Mr Barik's roommates, was held via an "Imo" app video call on his smartphone, last month.

Mr Barik, who last visited his home town Randhunibari in Sirajganj district in 2016, had assured his parents that he would return last year to get married.

The pandemic upset his plans.

With Covid-19 continuing to wreak havoc, Mr Barik had no option but to get married through a virtual platform.

"I heard from my friends that some of the Bangladeshi workers in Singapore got married this way," he said.

"I had no choice. If I go back home, I may not be able to come back. My family is dependent on my earnings."

Mr Barik sends about $400 every month to his family in Bangladesh.

He is the third among five sons in his family.

His elder brothers are married and have two children each.

One of his younger brothers works in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Barik, who works as a building maintenance worker, is the chief contributor to his family who live together in a house.

"My father is a farmer. We have some land in our home town," said Mr Barik.

"He grows rice and vegetables, some of which we keep for ourselves and the rest we sell."

The prospect of not being able to return to Singapore if he goes home has been a constant worry for Mr Barik since his elder brother, who used to work in Singapore, met that fate last year.

He had gone on leave to Bangladesh in the early days of Covid-19 and was unable to return after his work permit was cancelled.

On Aug 15, Mr Barik decorated his room with the help of his dormitory mates and created a dais.

The bride and all relatives gathered at his family house in Bangladesh.

At 11am, the kadi or religious leader, who was in Mr Barik's family home, connected with Mr Barik through a smartphone and conducted the nikkah, a marriage ceremony in Islam.

The ceremony lasted an hour. In Muslim weddings, the couple need only to recite a vow to be joined together in holy matrimony.

A reception followed for about 50 relatives and friends in his house in Randhunibari.

Mr Barik's dorm mates also prepared a feast in Singapore.

They cooked lunch for about 20 people and distributed it in packets to his colleagues staying in other rooms.

"I speak to my wife daily over the phone," said Mr Barik.

"It is sad I am not able to be there with her. But I have no choice."

Ms Lovely is his distant relative. They have known each other since they were young. He got engaged to her in 2019.

"I was not there for my engagement and now also for my wedding. But I also understand her parents' worry," said Mr Barik.

"Until we perform the nikkah, the engagement does not have any validity in our custom."

The wedding was necessary to assure the bride that he would be loyal and honest to her.

"My parents were also worried that I was not able to go home," said Mr Barik.

"They were also concerned that there was a girl waiting for me. I now feel happy that I have made everyone happy."

He has decided to stay in Singapore till the travel restrictions to Bangladesh are lifted.

Similar weddings over virtual platforms are getting popular among Bangladeshi workers in Singapore.

"It is very difficult for us here," said work pass holder Mohamed Musharraf, who works in a construction company.

"We cannot venture outside the dormitory and staying in all the time is giving us stress."

He hopes that a new pilot programme, under which migrant workers are able to return to places which they used to frequent, would include him.

He wants to visit Mustafa Centre and other favourite spots in Little India.

"I heard Angullia Mosque is also renovated and open. I want to go and pray there," he said.

"I used to do it every week."

The virtual weddings give the migrant workers some happiness as they feel something good is happening around them.

"We always hear news about some residents falling sick or having Covid," said Mr Musharraf.

"When we hear that someone has got married virtually or is able to go to India or Bangladesh we feel good."

On July 13, another Bangladeshi worker, Mr Mujibur Rahman, also got married over Zoom.

It surprised many of his dormitory mates like Mr Sriram Prakash, 35, who said: "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that a wedding like this will take place in our dormitory."

Mr Mujibur, a painter, said: "I have been ready to get married for some time. There is never a better time, I feel. If it is meant to happen, it will.

"Since my mother convinced me to settle down, I decided to marry my fiancee via the Internet.

"Her parents were also getting worried that the wedding was getting postponed and the uncertain situation does not help at all."

He has been working in Singapore for the past five years and came to know from his friends that some Bangladesh workers got married in virtual ceremonies.

Mr Mujibur made the preparations over three months.

He is now humbled by the happiness that the wedding has brought and the love his friends and relatives are showering on him.

"It's a wonderful feeling that I am married," he said. "My parents also feel that way."

