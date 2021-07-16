No personal racism encounters

On a personal level, Minister Indranee Rajah has not encountered racist incidents.

"As a child, I was very, very fortunate," she said.

"I never did (face racism).

"My friends were wonderful.

"I went to a convent school. I had Indian friends, I had Chinese friends, and we just grew up thinking of ourselves as girls from this particular school.

"We didn't look at what colour we came from.

"My mum's family is interesting.

"She is Chinese and married an Indian. One of her sisters married a Parsi, another one married a Pakistani and another one an Eurasian. And another one married a Chinese.

"So yeah, her family is like the United Nations."

But Ms Indranee admitted that she knows people who have experienced racism.

"It is very disturbing," she said.

"I wouldn't say it is not there. I'm hopeful that it will not generate more ill-will.

"In the case of the poly lecturer, people sided with the mixed-raced couple. That's a positive sign.

"Hopefully, there won't be any more racism incidents."