No year-end exams for Primary 3 and 4 pupils

The Ministry of Education said the decision to cancel exams will allow more time for curriculum recovery due to disruptions brought about by Covid-19. PHOTO: ST FILE

Year-end examinations for Primary 3 and 4 pupils will be cancelled, in an unprecedented move by the Education Ministry amid rising Covid-19 infections in the community.

But face-to-face classes for Primary 3 to 6 pupils will resume from Monday, followed by Primary 1 and 2 pupils next Wednesday (Oct 13), said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said the decision to cancel exams will "allow more time for curriculum recovery due to disruptions brought about by Covid-19".

This is the first time that exams have been cancelled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

It is understood that about 70,000 pupils will be affected. Primary 5 year-end examinations will continue under safe management measures, said MOE.

This will allow both pupils and parents to get a better understanding of the pupil's learning progress in relation to the Achievement Level scoring system - first implemented this year - before taking the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Primary 1 and 2 pupils do not sit for year-end examinations.

Meanwhile, in-person lessons for primary schools will progressively start from Monday.

Those from special education schools will be provided with more details on the phased return of students, said MOE.

Since Sept 27, Primary 1 to 5 pupils, as well as those from special education schools, have been placed on home-based learning (HBL), to minimise the risk of school-based transmission and protect those under the age of 12, who are currently not eligible for vaccination.

This was also to reduce any possible disruption to the cohort taking PSLE, said MOE.

