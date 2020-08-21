Northern coastal areas to form second nature park network

More than 400ha of wetlands, marshes, nature parks and eco-corridors along the northern coast, which include Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, the Kranji Marshes and the upcoming Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park, have collectively become Singapore's second nature park network.

More than three times the size of the wetland reserve, the Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network safeguards wetland habitats and strengthens the conservation of wetland biodiversity in the northern region.

It will be complemented by the Round Island Route (RIR), an upcoming 150km recreational route around Singapore that will connect various green spaces through trails and park connectors.

The RIR will be completed progressively by 2035.

The network is part of the country's aim to transition from a "city in a garden" to "a city in nature".

The National Parks Board (NParks) aims to have at least an additional 200ha of nature parks by 2030.

The Straits Times