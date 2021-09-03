NPSI students shine in IBDP exams

NPSI students who excelled in the IBDP exams this year. PHOTO: NPSI

NPSI students did exceptionally well at the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations this year.

The Singapore-based international school was ranked 22nd among the world's IB schools last year.

Its position is set to climb following the improved performances recorded by its students this year.

According to the school management's assessment, NPSI should rank among the top two IB schools in Singapore after this effort.

The students broke all NPSI records in the IBDP examinations this year.

They averaged 41.6 points (the maximum is 45) - with 70 per cent off them scoring 40 or more points.

Thirteen NPSI students scored a perfect 45 points - Manav Mannath, Tarunyaa Sivakumar, Saarthak Gupta, Sahana Prabhu, Nithya Suresh, Aryan Mohan, Swati Anshu, Keshava Navale, Siddharth Parambath, Aman Tiwari, Rupambika Tripathi, Abhishek Balaji and Pranav Anand.

"This is such a happy outcome to the school community after all the challenges and stress that we have experienced during the pandemic," said Dr Matthew Sullivan, the school's head.

"The school's academic rigour and holistic education are the fundamental factors that shaped the performance of our students.

"Further, the staff inspire, encourage, counsel, support and role-model a passion for excellence over the many years the students study at our school."

Building key skills like self-organisation, focus, critical thinking, confidence, peer-learning and an aptitude to go the extra mile are part of NPSI's core aims.

Some of its top IB Diploma scorers had their foundation in the school's excellent primary and secondary school programmes.

"Our teachers are well-trained professionals and are backed by excellent systems and platforms," said Mr Sullivan. "NPSI believes that non-academic achievements are also important in order to achieve great academic excellence."