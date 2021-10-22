NTUC calls for national support framework for unemployed PMEs

A support framework that includes financial aid is needed to help unemployed people move into new jobs.

The framework should include a basic tier to provide supplementary income relief and assistance, while an additional level could offer more support for union members and vulnerable, mature workers.

This was among nine recommendations that the labour movement released on Thursday after a year-long consultation exercise to pinpoint better ways to assist professionals, managers and executives (PMEs).

All healthcare workers allowed to apply for overseas leave

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has lifted the suspension on overseas leave application for all healthcare workers.

This comes after almost two years of long working hours and being away from their loved ones for some doctors and nurses. The update was announced on Tuesday in an MOH Holdings circular to healthcare workers.

Primary school pupils must take Covid-19 test every two weeks

Primary school pupils will have to take an antigen rapid test (ART) every two weeks until school closes for the holidays in November, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians on digital portal Parents Gateway on Wednesday MOE said 10 ART kits will be distributed to each pupil from next Monday.

That means parents will not need to buy more ART kits for their children.

Over 800 unvaccinated diners found eating at hawker centres

More than 800 people were found eating at hawker centres in the past week despite not being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ahead of enforcement action against such diners kicking in from Wednesday.

Ninety-two people were caught for flouting Covid-19 safe management measures at hawker centres between last Friday and Sunday. The offences include gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of at least 1m and not wearing masks.

Fines for errant road cyclists to be doubled

Cyclists caught flouting traffic rules will have to pay a $150 fine from Jan 1 next year, up from $75 now.

The composition fine will apply to those who break existing rules while on the road, including not stopping at red lights, riding abreast of another cyclist on single lane roads and cycling on expressways.

It will also apply under a new rule that caps the size of cycling groups at five cyclists in a single file or 10 cyclists when riding abreast from Jan 1 next year.

HDB flats for seniors in Yew Tee's 'vertical kampung' on sale next month

Close to 70 Housing Board flats for seniors in a second "vertical kampung" in Yew Tee will be launched for sale in next month's Build-To-Order sales exercise.

Yew Tee Integrated Development, which is the project's working name, will also house Chua Chu Kang's first hawker centre, a polyclinic, a community club, a kidney dialysis centre, a community plaza and retail shops. The 68 two-room flexi flats, available in either 36 or 46 sq m, will be spread across a 10-storey residential block, said HDB on Thursday.