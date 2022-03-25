NUH apologises to pregnant woman who lost child

The National University Hospital (NUH) has apologised for an incident where a 36-week bleeding pregnant woman waited at its emergency department (ED) for two hours and later lost her baby.

NUH chief executive Aymeric Lim said in a statement on Wednesday night that the hospital should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.

He added that it is reviewing its process of managing expectant patients admitted into the ED so that such incidents do not happen again.

Oral Covid-19 drug available at three polyclinics, 20 PHPCs

The oral Covid-19 drug Paxlovid is currently available at three polyclinics and 20 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), as part of Singapore's efforts to treat the disease in community settings and to prevent hospitalisations.

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said the experiences of these clinics will be reviewed before the use of the drug is progressively scaled up and extended beyond this initial group of clinics.

Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at Bendemeer Road HDB block

A man wielding a knife was shot dead during a confrontation with police officers at Block 33 Bendemeer Road on Wednesday.

The police said that 64-year-old Ng Eng Kui, a drug offender, refused to drop the weapon and advanced towards them.

"As there was imminent threat to the safety of the officers, one of the officers fired a shot from his pistol at the man, and the man fell to the ground," said the police.

Two men arrested after 5-hour stand-off with police, CNB

A stand-off with the police occurred at Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 on Tuesday morning when two men, aged 52 and 53, locked themselves in an eighth-storey unit with their 77-year-old mother.

They had earlier refused to cooperate with Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers who were at the unit to conduct an enforcement operation.

Officers from the elite Special Operations Command had to eventually force their way in and arrest the men.

Travel to Batam and Bintan by sea simplified

Travel to Batam and Bintan by sea will from April 1 be simplified, with the quota of weekly passengers lifted, no more special designated vaccinated travel lane (VTL) ferries and no more on-arrival tests.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated will need to do only a pre-departure Covid-19 test within two days of taking the ferry to travel quarantine-free, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Thursday.

Couple on first date leave restaurant without paying $270 bill

A couple on their first date at a Korean barbecue restaurant on March 15 ordered $269.55 worth of food, including a pricey wagyu beef platter, but both left without paying the bill - and later insisted that the other should pay.

More than a week later, the restaurant, Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ in Serangoon Gardens, has been unable to get the man to pay his half of the bill. The woman settled her share a few days after the date.

The owner has filed a police report and sought help from a lawyer.