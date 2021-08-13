Old recipe, new owner

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

There will be no change in the operations of Gandhi Restaurant, a landmark in Little India for the past 50 years, even though it was taken over by the Casuarina Curry group on Aug 2.

It will continue to offer tasty South Indian food at an affordable price, said its new owner Elango Subramaniam.

"Only the management has changed," said the 50-year-old. "The restaurant's name, quality of food and prices will remain the same."

There was much speculation on social media about the future of the restaurant at Chander Road after news spread that a new management was taking over.

But Mr Elango assured that the outlet, which will undergo renovations till Aug 20, will function as usual - serving authentic South Indian food on banana leaves.

Gandhi Restaurant became famous largely due to the ingenuity of its previous owner and chief cook Packirisamy Chidambara Mudaliar, who intends to retire from the food business soon.

The 79-year-old felt that he is ageing and it is in the restaurant's best interest to be run by a person who is more enterprising and energetic.

"We didn't try anything new, we just cook in a traditional way," said Mr Packirisamy, who will continue to oversee and train the restaurant's staff for a few more months.

"We do not compromise on quality, and cook with dedication. This is why many customers keep coming back to us even after so many years."

His son Rajmohan, a lawyer, helped run the restaurant for the past 10 years.

"My father is about to reach 80. After working hard for more than 50 years, the time has come for him to retire and rest," said Mr Rajmohan, 42.

"Now there are 12 staff at the restaurant. He will be around to guide the restaurant's cooking and service departments for a short while more."

The Gafoor family have been patrons of the restaurant for three generations.

"From my 97-year-old father to my 20-year-old son, all of us love the food at Gandhi Restaurant," said Mr Nizam Gafoor, 54.

"Both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are good. We hope the new management will continue to maintain the high standard."

Mr Nizam, who works at the real estate company PropNex, regularly takes international clients to the restaurant to give them a taste of local cuisine.

The restaurant also offered great solace to Mr Perumal Dasarathan, who came to Singapore in 1993 to work in the construction industry and faced severe financial difficulties.

At that time, he could get an Indian set meal for $1 at the restaurant.

He relied on the value meals for about a month until he got his first pay cheque.

"Gandhi Restaurant didn't simply operate as a business, it also supported people," said the 51-year-old who is a property agent now.

"In my first month in Singapore, I had only $2 each day for food. I didn't bring any spare cash from India. Even though Gandhi Restaurant offered me food at a low cost, I ate to my satisfaction every time. I still tell this story to my children."

Another customer, Mr Preston Samuel, 26, who has been going to the restaurant for the past 10 years, said: "I often take my family and friends to the restaurant. It is known for its high-quality food. I also appreciate the customer service.

"The staff walk around with trays of food as well as an assortment of gravies and curries, ready to top up your banana leaf. They always ask how the food is and whether we need anything more.

"No matter how much you eat, the cost is still very affordable. I hope this excellent service continues."

svenga@sph.com.sg

"We do not compromise on quality, and cook with dedication. This is why many customers keep coming back to us even after so many years."

- Previous owner and chief cook Packirisamy Chidambara Mudaliar