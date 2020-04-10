One dies as 10 Indian Covid-19 patients recover

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran speaking to migrant workers at Westlite Papan dormitory on April 4. With him are (from left) Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, MP Murali Pillai and India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf. PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Singapore reported a record 142 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, including a 32-year-old Indian national who was confirmed to have the virus after he died.

The cause of death of the man is being investigated, reported The Straits Times.

The Ministry of Health said that he had been swabbed at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Tuesday and advised to stay home to wait for the test results.

His chest X-ray indicated that he did not have pneumonia.

But the man died at home on Wednesday, with his test results coming out positive after his death.

Earlier in the week, India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf said that 10 of the 72 Indian nationals infected with the novel coronavirus in Singapore have recovered and the rest are mostly in stable condition.

More than 700 Indian nationals, including over 70 tourists and students, are stranded in Singapore due to non-availability of flights, reported the Press Trust of India.

They are being helped by the Indian High Commission with their visa extension, food and accommodation.

"We are working with Singapore's Manpower and Foreign Affairs ministries to help Indian nationals in every way," said Mr Ashraf, who joined Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Member of Parliament Murali Pillai during a visit to an Indian workers' dormitory last Saturday.

Of the 72 Indian nationals infected by Covid-19, 21 are permanent residents, 28 are on employment passes (and their dependants), 18 are on work passes (of whom 16 are workers living in dormitories) and five are on short-term visits to Singapore.

Many of these infected Indians had travelled to the United States and Europe, reported PTI.

A few of the workers had visited India before being confirmed as Covid-19 patients, though it is not definite where they were infected, Mr Ashraf said.

The High Commissioner has assured the Indian workers that the Singapore Government will look after them, provide medical treatment if they fall sick and will work with employers to address salary-related issues.

The management of dormitories will also try to ensure that their remittances are smoothly done.

The High Commissioner has asked the Indian workers to stay calm and positive and follow all hygiene and social distancing protocol in the dormitories. Those workers affected by the four-week shutdown of construction sites and other workplaces, as part of the disinfection and cleaning up of sites and premises hit by Covid-19, are assured of their salaries and welfare by the Singapore authorities, he said. "There is no need to worry and be concerned as the Singapore authorities have assured all help and the Indian High Commission is available 24/7 with emergency phone numbers and online services to help," he said.

Thousands of Indian nationals are working in Singapore's labour-intensive sectors such as construction and shipyards and some of their domitories have been identified as coronavirus clusters. As of yesterday, four foreign worker dorms have been gazatted as isolation areas.

Minister Iswaran said the livelihood of foreign workers will be taken care of as Singapore ramps up measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters after a 30-minute dialogue with foreign workers at a dormitory in Jurong industrial estate, he said the Government's top concern is their health and well-being, along with that of Singapore residents, reported The Straits Times.

"The second thing is that they have concerns around their livelihood, as well as their welfare, and these are things that the Ministry of Manpower is working with other government agencies, as well as the dormitory authorities to address," he added.

"We want to assure the workers that we are doing our best to address these concerns and ensure that they are able to navigate this period of closure with some level of peace of mind."