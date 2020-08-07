Online art to overcome pandemic blues

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Art is traditionally not taught online because of the visual nature of lessons.

But Ms Vandana Dayal, an artist from India who moved to Singapore four years ago when her husband took up a job here, realised that remote teaching was probably the only way to provide relief to people who were stuck in their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Many people told me that they were feeling lonely, getting depressed and dealing with uncertainty," said the 57-year-old. "I had moments of crisis in the past, and shifting my focus away from the situation into art was what helped me unlock new emotions.

"That's when I decided to reach out and help people express themselves creatively. The hardest part was teaching online, making sure that the content and enthusiasm stayed intact."

Since early April, the former high school physics teacher from Bengaluru has been running free online art classes for people aged four to 75. They include students, professionals, homemakers, novices and experienced artists who want to learn a new style.

She has taught more than 400 people from Singapore, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Japan and Australia the nuances of the Indian folk art Madhubani.

"I chose to teach Madhubani so that people also gently open their minds and hearts to more cultures," said Mrs Dayal. "But the main reason is practicality. During lockdown, many people do not have access to paints, brushes and other drawing materials.

"Madhubani can even be done with pencil or ballpen. Some of my students did not even have paper at home but they could practise on the back of envelopes and newspapers."