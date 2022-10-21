Online dance lessons for seniors

GIIS Dance For Change Club, formed by students of IB Year 1, recently started weekly dance lessons for senior citizens from the Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Centre.

The online lessons are conducted via Zoom.

Keeping to its goal to promote social awareness through dance, the club's monthly skits correspond to selected United Nations global issues such as gender inequality and democracy.

From January to July, the club held online dance lessons via Zoom for girls aged 7 to 14 from the rural Sri Gadde Veerabhadrappa Higher Primary School in Karnataka.

From upbeat hip-hop numbers to intricate bharatanatyam items, the members of the club delved into various dance forms in each lesson.

Thanks to the classes, the Veerabhadrappa students got to put up performances on stage at functions and festivals.