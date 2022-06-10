HSA warns against use of Star Cream for its steroid content

The Health Sciences Authority on Thursday issued a warning against using skin cream Star Cream, after the product was found to contain a potent steroid that could lead to adverse health effects after prolonged use.

This comes after a four-month-old infant developed Cushing's syndrome, a hormonal disorder that leads to excessive production of the stress hormone cortisol. The cream had been used on him to treat diaper rash since he was two weeks old.

DBS to introduce short-term measures to deal with SMS scams

DBS and the police prevented more than 600 of the bank's customers from being scammed in May and recovered $173,000 in losses, both organisations said on Wednesday.

About 60 people still lost between $60 and $3,000 each because of new phishing scams, so the bank may take "short-term measures that may lead to friction or delay to transactions", because of an ongoing scam campaign.

Online furore over sex offender taking part in fashion walk

A man convicted of having sex with a minor was spotted last Saturday taking part in a walk that featured young girls celebrating fashion from the Harajuku district in Japan. His presence at the event, which took the participants from Merlion Park to Orchard Road, sparked an online furore.

The 34-year-old sex offender took part in the same event in 2018 and it was known he would turn up on June 4. He was convicted last month on three counts of having sex with a minor he met at the 2018 event.

S'pore-M'sia checkpoints see record crossings

The Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints have seen the highest daily average crossings since the land borders reopened on April 1, with traffic expected to be heavy until the end of the June school holidays.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said about 262,000 travellers have been making the trip each day between Friday and Sunday.

NUS is Asia's top university again

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has been named Asia's best university for the fifth consecutive year in the Quacquarelli Symonds annual higher education ranking, while Nanyang Technological University (NTU) slipped several notches.

In the ranking released on Thursday, NUS came in 11th globally, retaining its place from last year, while NTU ranked 19th, down from 12th last year.

StarHub's EPL subscription gets cheaper for 2022/2023 season

StarHub said on Wednesday that English Premier League (EPL) subscription for existing customers (those with a mobile postpaid, broadband or TV plan that costs more than $15 a month) will be $24.99 a month. Non-StarHub users will pay $39.99 a month.

The first 25,000 customers and non-customers to sign up for the subscription by June 30 will get a $5 discount in the early bird promotion.