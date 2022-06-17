Ooi plunges 72m to set new S'pore record

Despite suffering two bouts of respiratory illnesses in the build-up to the May 25-29 Aida Freediving World Cup Mini Competition in Egypt, Singaporean Michelle Ooi broke the women's constant weight (CWT) national record four times en route to finishing fourth.

CWT is a freediving discipline in which one descends and ascends using their monofin and/or their arms without pulling on the rope or changing his or her ballast.

Only a single hold of the rope to stop the descent and start the ascent is allowed.

Aida is the International Association for the Development of Apnea, the global rule and record-keeping body for competitive breath-holding events.

After eclipsing Lim Anqi's 2021 mark of 63m by one metre on May 25, Ooi went on to reach 66m, 69m, before a 72m dive on May 29 that helped her place fourth in a field of six.

Italy's Simona Auteri won the event with a depth of 88m, while Ukraine's Kateryna Sadurska (82m) and Turkey's Sahika Ercumen (80m) were second and third respectively.

The 32-year-old Ooi said: "It feels good to be the first woman in Singapore to reach this depth and inspire others to see that this is possible.

"The process was actually quite mentally intense. I had not done a depth competition in four years, so there were self-doubts and negative thoughts. But I had trained for this, so I know I could do it. It was a matter of staying focused and calm.

"I reached 70m during training before, and in the end, I felt good with my first few dives, so on the last day, I just went for a personal best."

The Straits Times