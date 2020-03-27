Ordinary immigrant who made extraordinary impact on daughter

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Often we experience a moment of awakening in our lives when we discover something about ourselves, our relationships or someone special. Most of the time we choose to ignore such revelations, especially if they expose our unattractive side or dealings.

But occasionally these are so striking that we want to explore and record the happenings in more detail.

That moment of reckoning presented itself to Shalini Damodaran, a former junior college teacher and teacher-educator with the English Language Institute of Singapore, when her father was suddenly rendered unconscious after he suffered a stroke in 2004.

It made her realise that, though she was physically present in his life, she did not bring enough joy and love to their relationship.

"As a working mother, I came home daily with a head full of problems and tasks that required attention," said the 63-year-old, who is now a writing coach.

"Watching my dad in the hospital bed and being unable to reach out to him was shattering. I wanted to, at that point, express my love and deep appreciation to him, but it was too late."

After his passing that year, she was burdened with the stark truth that she had failed as a daughter to engage him in various loving ways. So, at the end of 2017, six months before her retirement, she decided to respond to the dissonance that she had carried with her for many years.

"My father, like many fathers in that generation (born in the 1920s), made many sacrifices to raise their families," she said. "Many of them, like my father, were ordinary men, but they were extraordinary in many ways.

"I decided to give these unsung heroes a voice that would go down in history. I wanted our children in Singapore to have a glimpse of their lives. And I wanted them to tell stories of their grandfathers' adventures."

The result is "Dad and I", a 180-page book that Mrs Shalini wrote and released at her house on March 14. It is a story of a love that was not fully expressed between a daughter and a father - a tapestry of recollections, reflections and emotions.

"My memoir started as a tribute to my dad but ended up being cathartic as it led to a deeper understanding of my relationship with him," she said. "Writing it made me ponder on the meaning of life, death, consciousness and unconsciousness."

"Dad and I" spans three generations. It starts with the stories of Mr Kochupappu Damodaran's adolescent life in a village called Chirayinkeezhu in Kerala and how he left home at the age of 15, took the SS Rajula from Madras (now Chennai) and landed in Singapore in 1939 for the "biggest adventure of his life".

The author collected information about her father's early life mostly from her mother, Indira, 83, and her personal recollections "as I had heard my father relate these stories many times to either friends or family".

The later part of the book depicts how she and her brother, Suresh, 59, managing director of the boutique law firm Damodara Ong, grew up in a shophouse in Kampong Bahru near the popular K Damodaran Tailor Shop run by their father.

"Dad and I" also carries four letters written by Mrs Shalini's daughter and son and Mr Suresh's two sons to their grandfather. "My father had the extraordinary courage to venture into the unknown fearlessly," said Mrs Shalini. "His openness to new experiences and ability to focus on the bright spots with gratitude paved the way for opportunities for growth.

"His biggest gift to the Indian community was his attitude of openness, inclusivity and diversity, the vital ingredients for peace and harmony."

