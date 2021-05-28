Over 800 Buddhists join online Vesak Day meditation

Venerable K. Dhammika (with glasses), chief monk of the Singapore Buddhist Mission, and Venerable A. Maniratana, adviser to the Dhamma Duta Buddhist Centre, conducting Pali chanting, which consists of 28 Buddha recitations, for an online audience as part of virtual Vesak Day celebrations at the Singapore Buddhist Mission on Wednesday. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

More than 800 devotees, young and old, gathered on videoconferencing platform Zoom to meditate on Vesak Day (Wednesday) in a "Great Metta Sit" that sent thoughts of love and kindness to all living beings in the world.

It is the first time the Singapore Buddhist Mission (SBM) has held such a mass online meditation session to mark Vesak Day, which commemorates the Buddha's birth, enlightenment and passing.

The event was organised by youth between 15 and 35 and included an online concert featuring more than 10 Buddhist musicians here and abroad.

Its theme, "OneMettaApart", was a wordplay on the "one metre apart" social distancing refrain and "Metta", which is a form of meditation.

It was a nod to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced physical celebrations of Vesak Day online for the second consecutive year.

Around Singapore on Wednesday, Buddhist temples live-streamed their Vesak Day ceremonies to avoid having thousands of people congregating at the same time.

But, unlike last year, when Vesak Day took place during the circuit breaker, temples stayed open for people to offer their prayers.

For instance, the Singapore Buddhist Lodge in River Valley opened to devotees only after 12.30pm, after Vesak Day ceremonies led by monks had concluded.

Other temples opened slots for booking by devotees to keep to the maximum capacity of 50 people.

The Straits Times