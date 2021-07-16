Over half of passengers on Dream Cruises ship disembark

More than half of the 1,646 passengers on board the Dream Cruises ship World Dream - who had been ordered to stay in their rooms since 1am on Wednesday due to a Covid-19 case on board - disembarked by 10.15pm that night.

This marked the beginning of the end of a 20-hour period of uncertainty, during which meals were delivered to their rooms and the ship provided complimentary Wi-Fi.

A 40-year-old passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case on Tuesday and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols.

The first passenger was seen walking across the gangplank from the ship to the cruise centre at 8.56pm - 12 hours after the cruise was initially slated to end at 9am.

Many more, carrying large bags or towing their luggage, followed, and began streaming into the Marina Bay Cruise Centre to take their mandatory antigen rapid test for Covid-19.

They did not have to wait for the results, as they were told to go straight home. The 1,249 crew members had to remain on board.

However, some passengers were told to stay on board due to them having come into close contact with the Covid-19-positive patient.

Earlier, a notice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to all passengers said Dream Cruises will contact them a week from now with details of when and where they will be next swabbed after a 14-day monitoring period. The costs of the swabs will be borne by MOH.

Passengers are to monitor their own health in the interim, although, "during this period, you may continue with your usual activities including going to work or school", the notice said.

