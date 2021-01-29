Pandemic Thaipusam

The Thaipusam festival at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple with more than 10,000 devotees visiting at pre-booked time slots. (Below) Devotees offering milk. PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID

MALAVIKA MENON

The Thaipusam festival was a muted affair this year, with a slow trickle of devotees visiting Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road on Thursday.

Devotees completed temperature screening and registration before entering the temple, and there were separate routes for the regular devotees and those carrying milk pots.

Stringent restrictions were in place at this year's festival, with no foot processions or kavadis - wooden or metal structures with milk offerings, from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road.

Devotees were still allowed to carry paal kudams or milk pots into the temple at Tank Road, and about 5,000 people booked time slots for the milk pot offerings.

Unlike previous years, there were no large crowds and musical instruments at this year's festival.

Devotees said the event was well-organised with effective safe distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Student Losheini Ravindran, 24, who visited the temple with her parents and sister, said the event was quieter than previous years.

"There are a lot of changes in place but our devotion remains the same. The organisers have been very careful with the safety measures in place and we were able to spend enough time at the sanctum to pray," she said.

Another devotee, Mr Ganesh Kumar, also noted how the event was drastically different from previous years. The 41-year-old senior executive at Gardens by the Bay attends Thaipusam every year and has carried kavadis in the past.

Mr Ganesh, who attended the event with his mother, said that he booked his slots in the first week of January.

"Although Thaipusam was very different this year, I think the event was well-organised, especially the routes to separate general devotees and those carrying milk pots. We are glad that we were able to come and pray on this day, even with all the measures in place.

"I hope next year things will be back to normal and we can have a lively Thaipusam again," he added.

