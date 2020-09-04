Wedding couple visited 21 places in 12 hours

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

With the coronavirus making it impossible to host a grand Indian wedding attended by hundreds of guests, Mr Gouthaman Haridass and Ms Jayasutha Samuthiran celebrated their nuptials in a unique way - they visited friends and well-wishers.

The rules allow a maximum of 50 people to attend weddings. But Mr Gouthaman, 31, and Ms Jayasutha, 29, wanted to share their joy with more people.

So, after their registry of marriage (ROM) ceremony at Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple on Aug 23, the newlyweds went to 21 different places.

"When we visited people, they asked us if this is a common trend of modern-day weddings," said Ms Jayasutha. "We told them that since they couldn't come to our wedding, we visited them instead."

The ROM ceremony at 9am was attended by 30 people - mostly family members. The temple was at the same time open to the public.

After the ceremony, a lunch was arranged for the guests at Muthu's Curry. From 2pm, the couple went by car to 21 places to meet friends and well-wishers. They finished at 2am the next day.

"We informed people beforehand about our visits and our friends helped plan the timings," said Ms Jayasutha. "We followed a strict schedule. The elders in some houses blessed us. Some gave us saris, betel leaf, nuts and fruits to bless us in the traditional way."

Mr Gouthaman said that although the idea was his, friends made it possible. Mr Kalaiselvam Paneselvam and Mr Selvam Ramanathan planned the route and coordinated the entire trip. Mr Ramesh Elangovan and Mr Harish Kumar drove the couple to the different locations. Mr Gouthaman's younger sister Megadarshini, 21, was the timekeeper and photographer.

The couple also went to Chimichanga, a Mexican restaurant at Dunlop Street and Gleneagles Hospital, to visit a close friend.

Mr Senthil Kumaran, 31, was part of a group of friends at Chimichanga who met the couple at around 3pm.

"It's sad that not all of us could attend the wedding," said Mr Senthil, who was Mr Gouthaman's school mate at St Joseph's Institution.

"We last met at my wedding in March this year. One friend is in Australia, another in Ireland. It feels incomplete that not all of us could attend this wedding."

He added that he appreciates Mr Gouthaman's effort to meet them and is looking forward to the traditional wedding next year.

Mr Gouthaman and Ms Jayasutha met at the National University of Singapore where both studied from 2010 to 2014.

Later, they met occasionally for meals around Raffles Place where both worked. In July last year, love started blooming.

Mr Gouthaman went to watch the play Venice Vanigan, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice, in which Ms Jayasutha acted. She told him after the play that she was going to work in Amsterdam and invited him to her farewell party.

Three days before she was to leave, he confessed his love to her. She shared similar feelings when he went to see her off at the airport.

"When I expressed my feelings, I told her that she didn't have to respond if she didn't feel the same way," said Mr Gouthaman.

"On the day I went to send her off at the airport, she told me that she feels the same way. That was when our relationship started." Since then he has gone to Amsterdam twice to visit Ms Jayasutha.

At the start of this year, Mr Gouthaman got a new job at DBS as senior associate in fintech strategy and innovation.

Ms Jayasutha, who works at Diageo as a global prestige brand manager, returned to Singapore in March this year to spend time with her family.

Covid-19 soon became a pandemic - flights were cancelled and she had to work from Singapore.

The couple initially planned to hold their ROM and traditional wedding on Aug 23 followed by a reception at Serangoon Gardens Country Club.

But, in view of the current measures, they held only the ROM ceremony this year. The couple now plan to hold their traditional wedding next year.

Mr Gouthaman's brother Riyshikumar, 28, a pharmacist working in Tasmania, might then be able to fly to Singapore. "The whole idea of a wedding is to ensure everyone is there," said Mr Riyshikumar.

"I felt dissociated from my family because I could not contribute to the wedding. I felt sad for many months that I wouldn't be able to make it to one of my brother's biggest milestones."

Mr Riyshikumar has somewhat got over his sadness, thanks to a private Facebook group set up just three days before the ROM ceremony for friends and family to watch the proceedings. It now has 378 members.

"With the help of social media, I was able to feel the love from miles away," he said. "It may not have been much, but I'm sure my brother felt my presence on that day, thanks to Facebook live."

Mr Gouthaman's friend Stacy Tanya Shamini, 25, managed the social media coverage on the day of the ROM.

"I wanted the group to have more than just ordinary posts," she said. "I wanted it to be an emotional journey.

"Many couldn't attend the event, so I tried to give an intimate feeling of what it would be like to be at the event."

svenga@sph.com.sg