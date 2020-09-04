They set aside $5,000 for wedding but spent only $500

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

Mr Sooria Rajan and Ms Amirah Wahab wanted to hold their wedding on Aug 28.

The bridegroom was set on a grand affair, while Ms Amirah, 28, preferred it to be simple.

They eventually decided on an event that would have 100 guests.

But Covid-19 upset their plans.

They eventually held their ROM at the National Museum of Singapore on Aug 11 with just 10 guests.

It was followed by a dinner reception at their newly-bought home.

"I wanted a grand wedding with family and friends, but it turned out to be what my wife wanted. A simple (civil) ceremony, without too much hype," said Mr Sooria, 31.

Mr Sooria and Ms Amirah met while working at the company Tradenet Services in 2012 and started dating the next year.

The couple had set aside $5,000 for their wedding, but ended up spending only $500.

The saved money went into renovating their four-room resale flat at Pasir Ris, which they took possession of on July 12.

"I also chose to do my wedding simply to show others, especially my brothers, that weddings don't have to be grand," said Mr Sooria.

"We saved money, time and effort. We also reduced our stress and had more money to renovate our new house."